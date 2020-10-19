Baryshnikov Art Center's Series 3 Of PlayBAC Begins This Week

Third installment of the free video series to feature presentations of dance and theater from BAC's 15-year history.

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents the third installment of PlayBAC, a series of videos from the organization's rich archive of live performances, presented as part of BAC's Digital Fall 2020 Season of free online programs.

The series of never-before-seen archival recordings features multidisciplinary artists from around the globe performing in BAC's theaters and studios. When released, PlayBAC videos are available to watch for free for a limited time only at bacnyc.org/explore. The complete schedule and program details are available at bacnyc.org/playbac.

The third series of PlayBAC launches on October 22 with the 2016 World Premiere of New York-based choreographer Liz Gerring's collaboration with visual artist Kay Rosen, (T)here to (T)here, co-presented by Lincoln Center's White Light Festival. The series continues December 3 with Okko Theatre's 2020 U.S. Premiere of July, written and directed by Russian theater artist Ivan Viripaev, and performed (in English) by Jordan Rose Frye. (Please note this presentation replaces the previously announced offering of Béla Pintér and Company's Our Secrets.) PlayBAC Series 3 concludes with a December 10 screening of the 2017 World Premiere of New York-based choreographer Kota Yamazaki's Darkness Odyssey Part 2: I or Hallucination, a work developed in part during a BAC Residency.

During three weeks of Fall 2020, one new video will be available to watch at a time on bacnyc.org/explore, from Thursday at 5PM ET until the following Thursday at 5PM ET. PlayBAC videos include introductions by Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and the featured artists.

The first two installments of PlayBAC, which ran during Spring and Summer 2020, featured works by choreographers Aszure Barton, Stefanie Batten Bland, Trisha Brown, Doug Elkins, Rashaun Mitchell, and Rocío Molina; Vertigo Dance Company; The Latvian National Choir; Merasi: Master Musicians of Rajasthan; Quodlibet Ensemble; singer/songwriter Somi; and Patti Smith, Lou Reed, and Laurie Anderson.

The complete schedule for the third series of PlayBAC follows, and can also be viewed at bacnyc.org/playbac

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You