Barkin/Selissen Project to postpone ACCIDENTAL SUITE



We hope this finds you healthy in your homes.

We would like to thank you for your patience as we all work through these very unusual times and circumstances. As the details surrounding COVID-19 continue to evolve, and preventative measures continue to expand, we wanted to be in touch with details on how B/S P is moving forward.

At this time, we have decided to postpone the March 20th performance of Accidental Suite. We are committed to keeping our community safe and slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you have purchased a ticket to the performance, we will be in direct contact about refunds and exchanges.

It is difficult for a dance company to make these decisions. We are regretful to miss a chance to share our work with you in a live setting, but hope to bring the piece to you in the very near future! In alignment with our mission, especially that of Titles Project, we will be working to keep you all connected to, and through, dance from wherever you may be. Now, more than ever, we are intent upon sharing our work with you in the spirit of meeting people where they are!

Your understanding in light of this recent development is so appreciated. We hope to have more news to share with you soon about dates for future events and other opportunities to see performances.

We thank you once again for your kindness, patience, and on-going support.

Please stay tuned for updates, take good care and be well!





