Bari Weiss & Susie Linfield To Appear In Conversation At AJHS
When we think of Emma Lazarus, we think immediately of immigration. But our new exhibit, Emma's Sitting Room, also shows Lazarus's awareness of rising antisemitism in the United States and Europe in the late 19th century, and her growing interest in Zionism, even before it had a name.
Visit the exhibit and take part in programming throughout the season, starting with the first program of 2020 on January 15th.
How do we distinguish between anti-Zionism and antisemitism? How have thinkers on the Left wrestled with Zionism and with the actual State of Israel - sometimes championing it as a progressive cause, at other times seeing it as a racist or colonialist enterprise?
Bari Weiss, author of How to Fight Anti-Semitism, and Susie Linfield, author of The Lion's Den: Zionism and the Left from Hannah Arendt to Noam Chomsky, tackle these urgent questions, moderated by Nextbook's Jonathan Rosen. Both authors' works were named Fall 2019 Natan Notable Books, bringing them in conversation for the first time.
Presented by American Jewish Historical Society, The Natan Foundation & Center for Jewish History, Buy Tickets
