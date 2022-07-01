Bargemusic Presents GRAMMY Winning Ukrainian-American Pianist Nadia Shpachenko, July 22

Bargemusic presents GRAMMY® Award-winning Ukrainian-American pianist Nadia Shpachenko on Friday, July 22nd at 7pm.

On the Here and Now Series, GOAT chronicles the beautiful game. The ballet of the masses. The real university. Soccer! Fútbol! Such a microcosm of the crushing disappointments, the exuberant triumphs, the grueling struggles that make up life.

Shpachenko has enlisted ten composers to capture the sounds, rhythms, spirit, and culture of the game for this new program of cutting-edge piano music, supported by New Music USA. Premieres of works by Christopher Cerrone, Pamela Z, Ian Dicke, Oliver Dubon, Tom Flaherty, Harold Meltzer, Dana Kaufman, David Sanford, Adam Schoenberg, and Evan Ware will have you on the edge of your seat laughing, crying, and cheering with all the tensions and intensity of matchday.

Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7pm

Bargemusic, Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $35

718-624-4924

https://www.bargemusic.org/concert/july22-goat-shpachenko

PROGRAM:

GOAT

Nadia Shpachenko, piano, voice, cleats, electronics

5 World Premieres, 5 New York/East Coast Premieres of soccer-inspired works.

Christopher Cerrone (b. 1984)

Corridor of Uncertainty for piano and electronics (2022) World Premiere

Pamela Z (b. 1956)

Balón for solo piano, tape, voice, and electronics (2021) New York/East Coast Premiere With Pamela Z, pre-recorded and sampled voice

Ian Dicke (b. 1982)

Telstar Loops for piano and electronics (2021) New York/East Coast Premiere 1. Tensegrity 2. Satellite 3. Buckyball

Oliver Dubon (b. 1997)

The Hand of God for solo piano (2022) World Premiere

Tom Flaherty (b. 1950)

Juego de Fútbol for piano and electronics (2022) World Premiere

Dana Kaufman (b. 1989)

Honeyball for solo piano, fixed media, soccer cleats, and white gloves (2021) New York/East Coast Premiere

1. An Ungraceful Jog Trot 2. Change is Slow 3. Coquetry and Cleats

Harold Meltzer (b. 1966)

Dribble for solo piano (2022) World Premiere

David Sanford (b. 1963)

La Pulga Variations for solo piano (2021) New York/East Coast Premiere

1. Total Football 2. The Professional Irritant 3. The Impossibly Long Shadow

4. Il Classico 5. Celia 6. Baila Ahora 7. Magisterial

Adam Schoenberg (b. 1980)

Last Dance for solo piano (2021) New York/East Coast Premiere

Evan Ware (b. 1977)

Skillset for solo piano (2022) World Premiere