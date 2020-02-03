Bare Opera Presents LOVE, RUSSIAN STYLE At The Kosciuszko Foundation

Lyric Chamber Music Society of New York announces a performance of Love, Russian Style, presented by Bare Opera at The Kosciuszko Foundation at 7:30pm on February 10, 2020. The program will explore poetry-driven Russian masterpieces of opera and song, and the muses who inspired those works, including the music of Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, Pruzhansky and Dubuque. A talented group of rising stars headline the evening, including soprano Meryl Dominguez, tenor SungWook Kim, bass Paul An, mezzo soprano Briana Hunter, and pianist Dina Pruzhansky.

Bare Opera's artistic director Laetitia Ruccolo noted with excitement that this is the first time her company has produced an all-Russian program: "The singers were all enthusiastic, and I think they took it as a great opportunity to work with Dina Pruzhansky, who is a wonderful pianist and composer, and an expert on Russian music." Soprano Meryl Dominguez will perform the finale for the evening in a set of Pruzhansky's songs, which Dominguez describes as "short, incredibly detailed and atmospheric pieces that show the flexibility of the style of Russian romances."

Since its debut in 1998, the Lyric Chamber Music Society of New York has presented chamber music and cutting-edge repertoire in an intimate salon setting. Founded in 2014 by three women, Bare Opera's mission is "to reimagine opera for today's audience by producing immersive performances that challenge old stereotypes, cultivate the next generation of opera singers, and inspire love for the art form." The two organizations Lyric Chamber Music Society and Bare Opera have developed a burgeoning partnership, and this event marks the fourth annual collaboration between the two organizations. A wine reception with the artists will follow the performance.

Full cast and information for the Bare Opera presentation of Love, Russian Style are available at https://www.lyricny.org/bareopera





