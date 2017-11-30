Barbra Streisand Named All-Time Queen of the Billboard 200

Billboard is currently celebrating women's achievements in the music industry. To celebrate women, the site has released 'Greatest of All Time' lists to honor the females who have continuously topped the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 with their amazing songs and albums. Women who have made the lists include our favorite star Barbra Streisand, Adele, Madonna and more!

Barbra Streisand is Billboard's proclaimed "All-time Queen of the Billboard 200." Streisand has had 34 top 10 albums, which is the most among solo female artists. She also has 11 Number Ones, the most out of all women.

The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane.

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes, eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, a special Tony award in 1970, and two CableACE Awards - the only artist to receive honors in all of those fields of endeavor. Streisand received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama last November. Her many other honors include the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Endowment for the Arts Medal, three Peabody Awards and the French Légion d'Honneur. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors.

Madonna has also made waves on the charts, reigning in as the "top performing female artist." She rules the Top 100, where she had 38 top 10s and 12 numbers 1 hits.

Mariah Carey is right behind Madonna with her Hot 100 legacy, which includes 18 number one hits. Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Rihanna fill in the remaining slots in the 5 Hot 100 performers.

LeAnn Rimes' hit song "How Do I Live" comes in as the all-time number one hot 100 hit by a female artist. It spent 27 weeks in the top 5, which is a record that "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey have matched.

And don't count out Taylor Swift! The Grammy winner comes in as the number 2 Billboard 200 female artist (behind Ms. Streisand). Her dominant albums, including her recent hit Reputation, earn her a spot on the coveted list.

Finally, Adele holds the title of "Top Billboard 200 Album" with her Grammy winning 21. The album topped the charts for an astounding 24 weeks, making it the longest reign for an album by a solo female artist in Billboard's history.

Photo Credit: Streisand's "Pure Imagination" Video

