Bang On A Can Presents Laraaji and L'Rain In Partnership With BOMB Magazine and The Jewish Museum

Bang on a Can and BOMB Magazine announce two online engagements to be presented collaboratively with the Jewish Museum, marking the seventh year of the Jewish Museum and Bang on a Can's partnership. Originally conceived and programmed for Bang on a Can's Long Play festival, scheduled for May 1-3, 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, these events will comprise a diverse roster of artists performing live-streamed concerts, as well as artist conversations in the spirit of BOMB interviews.

The first program on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:30pm EST features musicians Laraaji and L'Rain. This bill showcases a pair of artists, both long champions of NYC's DIY music scene, who represent two distinct voices in the evolution of ambient music. Bang on a Can and BOMB Magazine will present a live concert performance by Laraaji from his home studio in New York City, and L'Rain and Laraaji in conversation.

The next event's date and performers will be announced soon. Both programs will be fully live and streamed on Bang on a Can's new online venue-website, live.bangonacan.org. These events will be free to stream and the featured artists are being compensated by Bang on a Can, but please consider purchasing a ticket. Doing so will help Bang on a Can to do more performances, pay more players, commission more composers, and share more music worldwide.