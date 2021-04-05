Ballet Hispánico's Winter Watch Parties Continue With 50 Year Legacy Experience

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, kicked off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances celebrating the company's history with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series.

The series continues with 50 Year Legacy Experience on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 6:30pm on Streamyard, at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.

In 50 Year Legacy Experience, Eduardo Vilaro guides viewers on an hour-long journey through Ballet Hispánico's past, present and future. From the literal and metaphorical burning of New York City in the 1970s through the company's 50th anniversary celebration, the event showcases some of dance's most influential, innovative and inspiring artists. Vilaro narrates the video, which showcases beautiful and engaging Latinx repertories, and immerses viewers in the depth and breadth of Latinx culture and dance.

Special guests Alicia Roque, founding Company member, Pedro Ruiz, former principal Company dancer and choreographer of Guajira and Club Havana and Michelle Manzanales, choreographer of Con Brazos Abiertos and School of Dance Director offer color and commentary in conversation with Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro.

"50 Year Legacy Experience" is narrated by Eduardo Vilaro. Concept & Creation by Eduardo Vilaro; Joshua Preston, Chief Operating Officer; and Natalia Mesa, Community Engagement Director. Edited by Natalia Mesa

The film features excerpts from Cada Noche...Tango by Graciela Daniele, Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder, Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales, Solo by Susan Marshall, Batucada Fantástica by Vicente Nebrada, Good Night Paradise by Ramón Oller, Guajira by Pedro Ruiz, Palladium Nights by Willie Rosario, and Asuka by Eduardo Vilaro.

#BUnidos began as a daily video series to combat the loss of performances and community programming due to COVID-19. As social distancing continues, we continue to provide content through our social media platforms as a way to instill a sense of community within our BH familia and offer ways to explore dance and Latino cultures online. #BUnidos!

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time, and we hope that this programming provides a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."