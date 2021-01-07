Ballet Hispánico's 'B Unidos' Facebook Watch Party Series Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Archival Performances
Tune in on Wednesdays, January 13, 27 and February 10.
Ballet Hispánico kicks off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances from the 80s and 90s with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series on Wednesdays, January 13, 27 and February 10, available at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.
Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company and alumni dancers. Each of the pieces feature Mr. Vilaro himself, during his years as a dancer with the Company.
January 13 at 6:30pm
Arabesque by Vincente Nebrada, with post-event appearances by former Company dancers Justine DiCostanzo and Sean Kim.
January 27 at 6:30pm
¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! by Alberto Alonso, followed by a conversation with former Company member Donald Roman Lopez and other special guests.
February 10 at 7pm
Café America by George Faison, including post-event conversation with the choreographer himself.
Arabesque (1984)
Vicente Nebrada's Arabesque is an elegant suite of dances set to the music of Spanish composer, Enrique Granados. Traces of Flamenco influence are hinted at in the upper body as the dancers move through a series of lush balletic contemporary phrase work.
Choreography by Vicente Nebrada; Music by Enrique Granados; Costume Design by Randy Barcelo; Lighting Design by Donald Holder; Dancers: Mari MacKenzi, Justine DiCostanzo, Nadine Mose, Kathryn Ross, Teresina Goheen, Jose Costas, Verne Hunt, Cholsu Kim, Pedro Ruiz, Eduardo Vilaro
¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! (1994)
Choreographer Alberto Alonso brings the spirit of Cuba to life. Elaborately costumed dancers make their way across the stage in a carnival style procession eventually breaking off in pairs, their movement intertwined with the Afro-Cuban rhythms of Gloria Estefan's music from her album, Mi Tierra.
Choreography by Alberto Alonso; Assisted by Sonia Calero; Music by Gloria Estefan (from the album Mi Tierra); Costume Design by Randy Barcelo; Lighting Design by Donald Holder; Dancers: Pedro Ruiz, Amir Levy, Natalia Zisa, Eduardo Vilaro, Lynne Morrissey, Alessandra Corona, Rebecca Jefferson, Veronica Ruiz, Donald Roman Lopez, Yael Levitin, Marc Calamia, Linda Caceres, Rita Blandino, Christina Figueroa, Eric Rivera
Café America (1990)
Café America is a bittersweet envisioning of the "American Dream." Three immigrants make their way to a new life dawned in brilliant-colored suits with a sense of determination evoked by Faison's expansive, jazzy choreography.
Choreography by George Faison; Music by Ruben Blades and Julio Iglesias; Set Design by Pepon Osorio; Costume Design by Bernard Johnson; Lighting Design by Tim Hunter; Dancers: Marc Calamia, Eduardo Vilaro, and Amir Levy
