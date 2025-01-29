Ballet Hispánico to Join CMOM's Winter Recess: Color Our World with Creativity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico will be a part of the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)'s program Winter Recess: Color Our World with Creativity, running from February 15-23, 2025 at the Children's Museum.

Ballet Hispánico: Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me!, part of Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnership Program, will be offered on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. All programs are included in general admission - just drop in or sign up in the lobby one hour before the event. For more information on CMOM's public programs, visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Join GRAMMY Winners Divi Roxx and Ants on a Log for joyful music that celebrates self-love, create your own colorful artworks with Ebony Bolt and Monica Palma, dance along with Ballet Hispánico and Dancify That, and more!

Ballet Hispánico: Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me! Performance

Learn all about iconic Latin dance styles with Ballet Hispánico's Pa'Lante Junior Ensemble from the Academia program at the School of Dance, then enjoy highlights from Ballet Hispánico's vibrant repertoire. End the experience on a high note with an interactive dance session where everyone gets to join in the fun!

Tuesday, February 18 | 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm & 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm | Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance

For over five decades, Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance has been a cornerstone of dance education, shaping the future of movement with unparalleled artistry and vision. Guided by the founding principles of Classical Ballet, Spanish Dance, and Contemporary Techniques, our comprehensive curriculum blends technical brilliance with a profound understanding of craft, empowering students to become versatile, dynamic artists.

At Ballet Hispánico, we believe true artistry flourishes where technical excellence meets creativity and innovation. Our holistic approach nurtures dancers to lead with mastery and confidence, whether they aspire to grace world stages or embark on personal artistic journeys. With a commitment to cultural richness and an emphasis on resilience, expression, and discovery, the School provides a transformative environment under the guidance of world-class instructors.

Ballet Hispánico

As the largest Latino cultural organization in the U.S. and an acclaimed "America's Cultural Treasure," Ballet Hispánico uses the power of dance to celebrate Latinx culture and drive meaningful change. Through our professional Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships, we honor the richness of the Hispanic diaspora while fostering innovation and cultural dialogue.