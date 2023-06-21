Ballet Hispánico To Be Honored With Immigration Impact Award For Bringing Communities Together Through Culture

The award-formerly known as the American Heritage Award-recognizes the talents, contributions, and accomplishments of immigrants and their advocates.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

The American Immigration Council will honor Ballet Hispánico with its Immigration Impact Award on June 23 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention in Florida.

"This year we are thrilled to commemorate Ballet Hispánico for its commitment to bringing communities together, connecting with them through dance, and creating a welcoming space where everyone can belong. By honoring Ballet Hispánico, we hope to highlight the critical value arts and culture play in connecting us," said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council. "Ballet Hispánico is a catalyst for social change. For over 50 years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Hispanic voices in the field."

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States that brings communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas and the diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance. Ballet Hispánico was founded in 1970-at the height of the post-war civil rights movements by dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for black and brown families seeking place and artistic sanctuary.

"We are so honored to receive the Immigration Impact Award from the American Immigration Council. The gift of this award recognizes and validates our Company's ongoing commitment to uplifting the immigrant experience through dance, thus elevating and amplifying Latinx voices and shinning a light on the importance and power of immigrants in our communities," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Under the direction of Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico is expanding, deepening the legacy of Hispanic cultures, and exposing the intersectionality and depth of diversity found in Hispanic cultural movements, such as dance. Vilaro's vision has elevated a community from the margins to its place ingrained at the center of the American cultural landscape.

Tamia Santana, chief engagement and inclusion officer of Ballet Hispánico, will accept the award on behalf of the company.

In years past, the American Immigration Council has recognized the achievements of other outstanding immigrants and their advocates, including Carlos Santana, General Colin Powell, Sonia Nazario, Edwidge Danticat, Gerda Weissmann Klein, and others.

The American Immigration Council works to strengthen America by shaping how America thinks about and acts towards immigrants and immigration and by working toward a more fair and just immigration system that opens its doors to those in need of protection and unleashes the energy and skills that immigrants bring. The Council brings together problem solvers and employs four coordinated approaches to advance change-litigation, research, legislative and administrative advocacy, and communications. In January 2022, the Council and New American Economy merged to combine a broad suite of advocacy tools to better expand and protect the rights of immigrants, more fully ensure immigrants' ability to succeed economically, and help make the communities they settle in more welcoming. Follow the latest Council news and information on ImmigrationImpact.com and Twitter @immcouncil.



