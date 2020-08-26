Ballet Hispánico To Be Featured As Part Of SUMMERSTAGE ANYWHERE

Ballet Hispánico will be featured on Sunday, August 30 at 2pm ET.

Ballet Hispánico will be featured as part of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere on Sunday, August 30 at 2pm ET. They will air an excerpt of Línea Recta, choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, on SummerStage's Instagram Live at instagram.com/summerstage.

Línea Recta

World Premiere: Apollo 2016 at the Apollo Theater

Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Music by Eric Vaarzon Morel

Costume Design by Danielle Truss

Lighting Design by Michael Mazzola

Flamenco has long been entrenched in Ballet Hispánico's history, offered in the earliest classes from the School of Dance and laced within repertory commissioned throughout the Company's 50 years.

With a more modern take, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's 2016 work, Línea Recta, demonstrates the complex footwork and intricate hand and body gestures custom to Flamenco while incorporating an element conspicuously absent from the traditional portrayal of this genre: partnering. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of Flamenco, Lopez Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of partnership and performed to flamenco guitar by Eric Vaarzon Morel.

The event will also include live interviews with Earl Mosley and Kristin Sudeikis, followed by video performances from: Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance, New York City Ballet, The Orsano Project, Kristin Sudeikis Dance, Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Centers Youth Ensemble, Urban Dance League, Maria Torres Dance Company, Brooklyn Dance Festival Company with Ailey Professional Division Students.

Now in its 8th year, Brooklyn Dance Festival is a celebration of dance and performance art for all Brooklynites. Providing services, opportunities, and outreach for professional, emerging, and youth dance makers as we highlight diverse and talented artists throughout the borough. We work diligently with fellow organizations and programs to provide concert, free and discounted immersive dance and performance experiences to all Brooklyn communities. In 2015, Brooklyn Borough President, Eric L. Adams, declared April 4th, Brooklyn Dance Festival Day.

