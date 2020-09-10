Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Fall 2020 Late Registration Deadline

The deadline to register for classes is October 2, 2020.

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance announces the schedule for its Fall 2020-21 dance classes. Classes will take place online through December, with in-person classes scheduled for the remainder of the year with social distancing and CDC guidelines in place to ensure the safety of the students. A virtual option will still be available for the entire school year for students wishing to continue virtual learning. More information is available at www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/letter. Students who missed the original registration period have an opportunity to sign up for remaining class options in the late registration period beginning Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 4pm ET through Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12pm noon ET. Late registrants are still able to apply for scholarships and will be permitted to join classes starting the week of October 5, 2020. No registration will be accepted September 3-26, 2020. The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.

Fall classes include:

Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Virtual Dance Classes (Ages 2-5)

Encuentros: Open Program Dance Classes (Ages 6-18)

La Academia: Pre-Professional Training Program (Ages 7-23)

*Encuentros and La Academia classes will take place in-person and/or online as per recommendations from local, state and national government authorities and in accordance with the CDC.

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our Fall courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages stay connected, dancing and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available. To ensure that students can have a fulfilling virtual learning experience, Ballet Hispánico extended its teaching practices, offered training to its teachers and staff, and put these practices into action through its June classes we offered and July Summer Programs. Through feedback from its students, faculty, staff, and other colleagues in the field, Ballet Hispánico feels prepared and confident for more virtual learning as needed during the 2020-2021 School Year.

Virtual Dance Program Offerings

Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Virtual Dance Classes (Ages 2-5)Fall Mini Session Through December 12, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/early-childhood

Ballet Hispánico's Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program for ages 2-5 merges creativity, cultures, and technique. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette, explore the wide spectrum of Latino cultures, and build a solid foundation for dance training in a joyful, creative environment.

Encuentros: Open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

Through June 10, 2021

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/encuentros

Providing the young dance enthusiast with cultural enrichment alongside excellent dance training, the Encuentros Program at Ballet Hispánico offers something for everyone. Developed with the highest level of artistic excellence, our program supports dancers interested in taking anywhere from one to multiple dance classes per week. Offering a wide array of classes including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, West African Rhythms, Salsa, Jazz, and Tap, our students can create a tailored schedule to fit their needs.

La Academia: Pre-Professional Program (Ages 7-23)

Through June 10, 2021

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/la-academia

Ballet Hispánico's Pre-Professional division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. This program is designed to support students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach Level 5 in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks-ballet, Spanish dance, or contemporary.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer. Through its pre-professional program, the School trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive professional environment for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, and Spanish Dance, and performance skills. Dance training also goes beyond the classroom through cultural enrichment activities at venues across NYC, giving students a comprehensive view of the dance community at large.

