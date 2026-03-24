Ballet Hispánico Premieres New Dance at MoMA's Wifredo Lam Retrospective

Ballet Hispánico New York brought dance into the galleries of The Museum of Modern Art during A Celebration of Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The program also included performances by Aruán Ortiz and Yaissa Jimenez.

Eduardo Vilaro was invited by MoMA to create original dance works inspired by Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream, the landmark retrospective honoring one of the 20th century's most visionary Cuban modernists. On this special evening, Ballet Hispánico dancers premiered custom choreography, developed in dialogue with Lam's radical visual language, which the artist described as an "act of decolonization," rooted in Afro-Caribbean histories and charged with poetic imagination. Presented within the galleries of MoMA, these works animated Lam's transforming figures and landscapes through movement, offering a living response to his expansive artistic vision.

Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream is organized by Christophe Cherix, The David Rockefeller Director, and Beverly Adams, The Estrellita Brodsky Curator of Latin American Art, with Damasia Lacroze, Curatorial Associate, Department of Painting and Sculpture, and Eva Caston, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Drawings and Prints, MoMA.

Eduardo Vilaro is the Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. He was named the Artistic Director in 2009, becoming only the second person to head the company since its founding in 1970. In 2015 was also named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vilaro has infused Ballet Hispánico's legacy with a bold brand of contemporary dance that reflects America's changing cultural landscape.

Mr. Vilaro's philosophy of dance stems from a basic belief in the power of the arts to change lives, reflect and impact culture, and strengthen community. He considers dance to be a liberating, non-verbal language through which students, dancers, and audiences of all walks of life and diverse backgrounds, can initiate ongoing conversations about the arts, expression, identity, and the meaning of community.

Born in Cuba and raised in New York from the age of six, Mr. Vilaro's own choreography is devoted to capturing the Latin American experience in its totality and diversity, and through its intersectionality with other diasporas. His works are catalysts for new dialogues about what it means to be an American. He has created more than 50 ballets with commissions that include the Ravinia Festival, the Chicago Sinfonietta, the Grant Park Festival, the Lexington Ballet, Chicago Symphony, Muse/ique, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A Ballet Hispánico dancer and educator from 1988 to 1996, he earned a Master's in Interdisciplinary Arts at Columbia College Chicago and then embarked on his own act of advocacy with a ten-year record of achievement as Founder and Artistic Director of Luna Negra Dance Theater in Chicago.

The recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Mr. Vilaro received the Ruth Page Award for choreography in 2001, was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame in 2016 and was awarded HOMBRE Magazine's 2017 Arts & Culture Trailblazer of the Year. In 2019, he received the West Side Spirit's WESTY Award, was honored by WNETfor his contributions to the arts and was the recipient of the James W. Dodge Foreign Language Advocate Award. In August 2020, City & State Magazine included Mr. Vilaro in the inaugural Power of Diversity: Latin 100 list. In January 2021, Mr. Vilaro was recognized with a Compassionate Leaders Award, given to leaders who are courageous, contemplative, collaborative, and care about the world they will leave behind. In May of 2024, he was awarded an honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, Adelphi University, and was recognized by Crain's New York Business as a Notable Latino Leader and Notable Leader In Philanthropy.

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.