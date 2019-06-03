Ballet Hispanico At Hudson River Dance Festival, 6/6-7

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance as one of the companies in the Hudson River Dance Festival on Pier 63 Lawn Bowl at W. 23rd Street, NYC. The festival is FREE and details are available at https://hudsonriverpark.org/events/hudson-river-dance-festival-2019





Hudson River Park and The Joyce Theater are proud to bring you the fifth annual Hudson River Dance Festival, bringing five of today's most exciting companies together for two spectacular shows.

Presented by SHS Foundation, this year's festival celebrates the vibrant and diverse voices and styles our city has to offer, set against the backdrop of the Hudson River sunset. Free for all!

2019 Performers:

Dormeshia: Rhythm Migration... - Learn More

Taylor 2: Aureole - Learn More

Doug Elkins choreography, etc.: O, Round Desire - Learn More

Ballet Hispánico: Sombrerísimo - Learn More

Camille A. Brown & Dancers: New Second Line - Learn More

The women of the Ballet Hispánico Company exercise their athleticism and power in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Sombrerísimo. The work is an athletic tour de force originally created for six men full of complex partnering, Latin sizzle, and a joyous celebration of self. Inspired by the surrealist world of Belgian painter René Magritte, famous for his paintings of men in bowler hats, Sombrerísimo references the iconic sombreros (hats) found throughout the world that help to represent culture.

ANNABELLE LOPEZ OCHOA has been choreographing since 2003 following a twelve-year dance career in various contemporary dance companies throughout Europe. She has created works on fifty companies worldwide including Ballet Hispánico, Atlanta Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Compania Nacional de Danza, Dutch National Ballet, Finnish National Ballet, Royal Ballet of Flanders, Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, Göteborg Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, BJM-Danse Montréal, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Tulsa Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, to name a few. In 2012, her first full length work, A Streetcar Named Desire, originally created for Scottish Ballet, received the Critics' Circle National Dance Award for "Best Classical Choreography" and was nominated for the prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production the following year.





