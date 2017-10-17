Baldwin Wallace Alumni Will Tribute Late Classmate, Kyle Jean-Baptiste, with Cleveland Concert

It's been two years since the tragic passing of Kyle Jean-Baptiste - a 21-year-old understudy from the Broadway cast of Les Miserables. His memory is not forgotten.

According to Cleveland.com, a group of students from Baldwin Wallace University (Jean-Baptiste's Alma Mater) will tribute their friend in song later this month. Organized by Broadway veteran Corey Mach and director Victoria Bussert, both of whom are currently involved with the Great Lakes Theatre production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the special concert event will benefit The Kyle Jean-Baptiste Foundation Kyle's foundation.

"Out There: Baldwin Wallace Alumni Return to Cleveland" will play Nighttown on October 23 (7PM). For tickets, visit nighttowncleveland.com. Click here to donate to the Kyle Jean-Baptiste Foundation today.

VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo's Touching Curtain Call Tribute to Kyle Jean-Baptise & Read A Statement from Kyle's Family

Just weeks after he made history as the youngest actor to play Jean Valjean on Broadway, he tragically fell from the fire escape of his family's Brooklyn home. He was 21 years old.

Writing on his web site, Kyle revealed how he found his passion and entered the world of musical theatre. "If you would of asked me what I wanted to be growing up I'd have said a cardiologist. I grew up in Brooklyn New York and had always sung, but never took it seriously. I decided to audition for Fiorello LaGuardia for vocal performance and got in(miracle) and the rest was history. Getting thrown into the world of musical theatre was terrifying and at first I didn't know if I could handle it, but through hard work and perseverance it all came together. Acting and singing have become an extension of who I am, and I strive to use my gift to influence and inspire others. I am now shooting for the stars and trying to reach my goal of becoming the best stage and screen actor that I can be."

A graduate of Baldwin Wallace, Jean-Baptiste also portrayed Enjorlas in Idaho Shakespeare Festival's Les Miserables. Regionally, he appeared in a number of shows including THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR (Idaho Shakespeare/ Great Lakes Theater Fest), MURDER BALLAD THE MUSICAL (Playhouse Square), LOVE STORY THE MUSICAL (Playhouse Square), LES MISERABLES, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN and MUSIC MAN (New London Barn).

