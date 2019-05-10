Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Yiddish FIDDLER Stars Celebrate the Tradition of Baking!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof stars Ben Liebert and Rachel Zatcoff! Check out the recipe for Katie's Traditional Hamantaschen below!

Liebert's credits include: Wicked (Boq, Broadway/tour), Little Shop of Horrors (tour), Young Frankenstein (Igor), Spamalot (Patsy), Next to Normal (Henry), Avenue Q (Nicky/Trekkie), and El Gato con Botas (dir. by Moises Kaufman).

Zatcoff has starred on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera (Christine Daaé). International: West Side Story (Maria). NYTF: Golden Bride (Khanele). Regional: The Secret Music (Anne). NYCO: Dear Erich (Lili) and Candide directed by Hal Prince.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visitwww.intheraw.com to learn more!

Traditional Hamantaschen for a traditional Yiddish Fiddler on The Roof!

Ingredients:

-2 Eggs

-2/3C Sugar In The Raw

-1/4 C Vegetable Oil

-Zest of an Orange

-1tsp Vanilla

-2 1/4 C Flour

-1tsp Baking Powder

-Pinch of Salt

-2tsp Water (if needed)

-Apricot Jam

Directions:

-In a large bowl mix together eggs, Sugar In The Raw, vegetable oil, orange zest and vanilla.

-In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt.

-Slowly add your dry ingredients mix to your wet ingredients while mixing with a spoon. Continue to mix together ingredients until small pebbles form.

-Using your hands gently knead your dough together to form a solid ball. If your dough seems too dry add 1tsp of water at a time. Your dough should feel a little sticky until fully formed.

-On a floured surface, roll out your dough into about 1/2 an inch.

-Using a medium sized cookie cutter cut dough into rounds and set aside.

-Fill the center of your dough rounds with apricot jam and fold to make a triangle

leaving the center apricot slightly visible. Make sure to pinch each side to fully seal cookies so jam does not leak out in oven.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

-Let cool and enjoy with your loved ones while creating new traditions!





