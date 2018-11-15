Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabella McCalla Celebrate THE PROM with Champagne Cupcakes!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by stars of THE PROM, Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabella McCalla! Check out the recipe for Katie's Celebration Champagne Cupcakes below!

Kinnunen has also starred on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). National tour: Next to Normal (Natalie u/s). Regional: Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse and Sundance Institute. Film/TV: The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU."

McCalla's Broadway/1st national tour credits include: Jasmine in Aladdin. Regional: Alliance Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, TUTS, Actors Playhouse, the Muny and PCLO. Television: "Bull" (CBS). BFA University of Michigan.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

The Prom Celebration Champagne Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2C Flour

1 1/2tsp Baking Powder

1/2tsp Salt

1C Sugar In The Raw

1 Stick of Butter

3 Egg Whites

3/4C Champagne

Directions:

-In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt and set aside.

-In your mixing bowl cream together your sugar and butter until it is a smooth mixture.

-Separate yolk from eggs and mix together with butter and sugar.

-Add dry ingredients and champagne slowly to your mixing bowl and combine on low until a smooth batter forms.

-Line mini cupcake pans and fill each cupcake mold just below the top.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

-Decorate with buttercream frosting to your hearts desire.

-Enjoy by raising a glass of champagne to the opening of THE PROM!

Related Articles