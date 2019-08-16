Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: CURSED CHILD's Matt Mueller and Nadia Brown Make Magic in the Kitchen!

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by two stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Matt Mueller and Nadia Brown. Check out the recipe for Katie's Tasty Tricky Truffles below!

This marks Brown's Broadway debut. Theatre includes: Stepping Through Blood (New Perspectives Theatre), Serious Adverse Effects (The National Black Theatre), Regional: Learned Ladies (Centenary Stage Company), & Juliet (New Jersey Repertory Company), various roles including Constance, Olivia and Marina in Pericles, Prince of Tyre (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London). Training: B.F.A. from Marymount Manhattan College

Mueller's other credits include: Taming of the Shrew, Julius Caesar, Merry Wives (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Man of La Mancha (Marriott Theatre); Peter and the Starcatcher (Drury Lane Theatre); Shining Lives (Northlight Theatre); Shakespeare in Love, Rhinoceros, Hero: the Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre); Dial "M" for Murder (Indiana Repertory Theatre); The Mousetrap (Milwaukee Rep); Peter and the Starcatcher, Sense & Sensibility (Lyric Repertory Company); multiple productions at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival and Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, and multiple productions of Woody Guthrie's American Song. Television includes: "Chicago Justice" Film includes: Popper Baxton's Sickly Stew

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visitwww.intheraw.com to learn more!

Tasty Tricky Truffles

Ingredients:

-2/3 C Heavy Cream

-1 12oz Bag of Semi Sweet Chocolate

-1/2 C Juice of Orange

-Zest of half an Orange

-1/4 C Turbinado Sugar In The Raw

Directions:

-In a sauce pan over low heat slowly add your heavy cream and the zest of your fresh orange and mix together.

-Add in chocolate chips.

-Continually stir chocolate and heavy cream to make sure nothing is sticking to the bottom of your pan until fully melted and turn off heat.

-Squeeze your fresh orange juice into the melted chocolate.

-Pour orange chocolate into a bowl and place in the freezer for a minimum of 30minutes to an hour.

-On a side plate squeeze fresh orange juice over your Turbinado Sugar In The Raw and mix together.

-Remove from freezer a few minute before ready to scoop into truffles allowing your chocolate to soften enough to scoop.

-Using a melon baller, scoop out round chocolates and sprinkle with orange sugar topping.

-Place finished truffles into freezer until ready to eat.

-Pop your tricky truffles in your mouth just like Harry and the golden snitch!





