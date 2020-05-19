BWWPrompts: What Is Your Favorite GLEE Broadway Cover?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Defying Gravity! Kurt DESERVED that solo, and you cannot convince me otherwise." kenziep_16

"Rachel and Kurt's For Good from Wicked! It always makes me cry." silvia.benn03

"getting to see Lea Michele and Amber Riley absolutely SLAY take me or leave me was iconic and was something i didn't know i needed until it happened" amelialawtherx

"My favorite was when Tina and Mike did Sing from A Chorus Line" lukejmcd

"I like all songs from West Side Story, especially America" adrianasiro

Twitter

"When Kurt sang Not The Boy Next Door, he definitely should have gotten in to NYADA" @heyloitskatie

"Jayma Mays singing "Getting Married Today" from Company. She nailed that song!" @EmmaaaMarieee

"And when they sang I Feel the Earth move and one hand in my pocket. I just thought it was funny that they sang these in the Jagged Little Tapestry episode not knowing that Both Jagged Little Pill and Carole King's music would be made into hit Broadway shows!" @Isabella_nutell

"All of them but Suddenly Seymour is probably way up there" @sdgurl5

"You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray (season 3, episode 1)" @nancelah

Facebook

"I really loved Chris Colfer's(Kurt) version of "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Boulevard. The moment in the show was just so touching and his voice was so soft and soothing." Elyse Kuss

"Freaking Lea and Idina killed "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables!!" Carmen Marie

"The Trolley Song with Jane Lynch and Carol Burnett!!" Cole Shuffield

"Not 100% Broadway, but I love their ABBA covers (it's all still Mamma-Mia, after all)." Robert Poole

"Kristin Chenoweth's 'Maybe This Time'" Darcy Evers

Related Articles