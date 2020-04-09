BWWPrompts: What I Miss Most About Theatre Right Now Is...

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked you to finish the sentence: What I miss most about theatre right now is...

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"The house lights going down,first note of the overture, show stopping songs, curtain calls, my heart skipping a beat, tears, laughter, leaving the theater with a song I can't get out of my head....Everything!" @sdubya007

"The rehearsals because although it is stressful, it's where happy memories happen." @andreeww_05

"having my anxiety fade away and just being present with my theatre family." @newjennarising

"The stress of tech week. It is such an awful experience but probably the best one anyone could get. It builds bonds and trust that I wouldn't give up for anything." @tablovestacos

"What I miss most about theatre right now is the stage lights. Whenever I would be in a show, I'd love the stage lights that would shine down me. It made me feel important, whether I was in the ensemble, or a lead. Another thing I miss is acting. I loved being able to be someone else. Someone that wasn't me. I could be someone different and people would except me, because it's my role, and it's my job to ply that role" @madisonveloza

Twitter

"getting to see the actors i love , do what they love! @BeetlejuiceBway has done something i haven't seen any Broadway show do in a long time. These actors in this production , man.. you can just tell they love what they do. we're gonna miss them.." @9CentLydia

"just the feeling. everyone in that theatre is happy, and nothing else in the world matter but that moment when the music starts. It just makes you feel united and a part of a community. It's something special." @Mia10220393

"...reviewing a new show and going in blind, knowing very little about it, being blown away, then telling everyone I can about how awesome it is." @Tim_E_Leininger

"Sharing it with my students. Seeing them with rapt faces in awe at a live theater production." @KillerQueenB*****

"Watching someones hard work come to fruition. A line said at the perfect time, a perfectly dramatic pause during an intense scene, to be completely, utterly immersed in a scene" @theverisme

Facebook

"My middle schoolers being able to perform "James and the Giant Peach". They worked SO HARD, just to be cancelled the day of their final dress rehearsal." Lauren Fitzroy

"What I miss most about theatre right now is attending my touring shows here in Providence. I look forward to them every month and they've post poned one and cancelled the other one" Lauren Faerber

"The sense of community. Not only as a theatre practitioner, but as an audience member as well. The hum of a full theatre can't be beat!" Janine Marley

"The ability to see a remarkable show delivered by a hardworking cast and crew, which can bring people together, even those not in the audience, in ways unimaginable through any other medium." Cameron Dingerson

"Is getting to bring joy to people and watch their faces light up. I miss the thrill of waiting for the curtain to open and the lights to come up. I miss seeing my friends and getting to sing in harmony with them." Lauren Seslar





