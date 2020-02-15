BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!

On Monday night, Manhattan Concert Productions will present a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The cast includes: Noah Galvin (Joseph), Eden Espinosa (Narrator), Alex Newell (Narrator), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Chuck Cooper (Jacob), Merle Dandridge (Pharaoh), Andy Karl (Potiphar), Orfeh (Potiphar's Wife), Brooks Ashmanskas (Baker), Gavin Lee (Butler), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Reuben), Bonnie Milligan (Gad) Mykal Kilgore (Judah), Robert Ariza (Zebulon), Rodrick Covington (Simeon), Jason Gotay (Issachar), Tiffany Mann (Asher), Julia Mattison (Levi), Brian Sears (Napthali), Daniel Yearwood (Dan), and Mason Grey Zaroff (Benjamin).

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013). Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Below, watch as the cast performs a sneak peek of "Go, Go, Go, Joseph" and "Those Canaan Days" and tells us all about rehearsals so far!





