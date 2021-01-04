BWW TV: Watch Sneak Peek of Lesli Margherita, Andy Einhorn & More in Pasadena Playhouse's Jerry Herman Tribute

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On January 10, 2021 Pasadena Playhouse will present the PlayhouseLive Online Opening Night of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman, a virtual musical revue honoring the genius responsible for the Broadway classics Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles and many more. The Online Opening Night will be a livestreamed event with special guests Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

The production, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (Music Director and Music Supervisor, Broadway's Hello, Dolly!; Carousel, among others), marks the first theatrical tribute to Jerry Herman by a professional theater company since the passing of this Tony Award-winning Broadway legend one year ago.

The Online Opening Night of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman will be held on January 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. PST on www.PlayhouseLive.org. Please contact Peter Goldman at p.goldman@dcpublicity.com to RSVP and gain access.

The PlayhouseLive production of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman features Andy Einhorn on the piano with performances by Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Nick Christopher (Hamilton), Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Andrea Ross ('Maria' in The Sound of Music National Tour) and Ryan Vona (Once).

Check out a special sneak peek of the event below!