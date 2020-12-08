BWW TV: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart & More Celebrate Nik Walker with Stonestreet Granite Award
There were even more appearances by Des McAnuff, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jelani Remy and Jawan M. Jackson.
Stonestreet Studios, the New York-based independent film and tv studio founded in 1991 by director/writer/producer team Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett, just honored Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations star Nik Walker with the studio's Fifth Annual Stonestreet Granite Award.
Nik was honored in a virtual ceremony with appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations), Jawan M. Jackson ((Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations) & more.
Past recipients include Stonestreet alums Miles Teller (Whiplash, Divergent), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Camila Mendes (Riverdale). Miles and Danny are both featured in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters Summer 2021.
Check out a clip from the ceremony below!
