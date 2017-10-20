BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Jason Alexander, Sherie Rene Scott & More in THE PORTUGUESE KID

The Portuguese Kid is now in previews ahead of an October 24, 2017 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Performances began on September 19. The show recently announced a one-week extension due to popular demand, and will now play through December 3.

In Providence, Rhode Island, habitually widowed Atalanta (Sherie Rene Scott) pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Jason Alexander). Intending to settle her latest husband's affairs, this larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Mary Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion.

This feisty romantic comedy could only come from John Patrick Shanley, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the MTC hits Doubt and Outside Mullingar, and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Moonstruck.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

