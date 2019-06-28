BWW TV: Take a Sneak Peek at the Jazzy FINDING BEAUTIFUL at NYMF!

Jun. 28, 2019  

Now in its sixteenth year, the The New York Musical Festival will take place July 8th through August 4th with Mainstage productions at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director. For a full line-up of 2019 NYMF productions, visit: http://www.nymf.org

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical FINDING BEAUTIFUL gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

FINDING BEAUTIFUL features a book, music, and lyrics by the inaugural NYMF Artist Fellowship recipient, Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll. A celebration of identity, love, and life through the eyes of both a trans woman and gay man in today's society. Featuring a full jazz ensemble and music influenced by both jazz and musical theater, both unique voices combined offer a raw and unsung exploration of gender identity and the joys and sorrows of transitions, both physical and emotional, in America today. Finding Beautiful promises to speak to anyone who has juggled finding the beauty and love within themselves and the strength to be yourself unabashedly.

BWW TV: Take a Sneak Peek at the Jazzy FINDING BEAUTIFUL at NYMF!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: The Creation Myth Gets a Punk Rock Retelling in a Sneak Peek of LEAVING EDEN at NYMF
  • BWW TV: Take a Sneak Peek at the Jazzy FINDING BEAUTIFUL at NYMF!
  • BWW TV: Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and More Give a Sneak Peek of Encores! WORKING
  • BWW TV: Watch Vanessa Carlton Channel Carole King as She Preps for Her Broadway Debut in BEAUTIFUL!
  • BWW TV: It's Back! Rock Out with a Sneak Peek of the Return of ROCK OF AGES
  • BWW TV: Joe Iconis, Annie Golden & More Explain What BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is All About!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup