BWW TV: Take a Sneak Peek at the Jazzy FINDING BEAUTIFUL at NYMF!

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical FINDING BEAUTIFUL gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

FINDING BEAUTIFUL features a book, music, and lyrics by the inaugural NYMF Artist Fellowship recipient, Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll. A celebration of identity, love, and life through the eyes of both a trans woman and gay man in today's society. Featuring a full jazz ensemble and music influenced by both jazz and musical theater, both unique voices combined offer a raw and unsung exploration of gender identity and the joys and sorrows of transitions, both physical and emotional, in America today. Finding Beautiful promises to speak to anyone who has juggled finding the beauty and love within themselves and the strength to be yourself unabashedly.





