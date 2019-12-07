BWW TV: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Are Getting Ready for a Big Fat Broadway Vacation

They'll be sailing the high seas and belting high Cs all the way!

Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley, want you to have a big, fat, Broadway vacation. The duo will soon launch cruise worthy of the stars... with the stars, sailing for destinations from the Caribbean to the Greek Isles.

"I've been working on Broadway cruises for years... since the Rosie O'Donnell days," says Seth. "James and I just decided that we'd rather pick the performers that we want and the ports that we want to go to."

"And we like working with our friends," says James. "It's fun to pick people that we know, who we'd want to spend a week with and people who we know will love the passengers."

"It's like being at musical theatre summer camp for a week!"

Having worked on Broadway since the early 90s, Seth was playing in the orchestras of shows like Les Miz, Phantom, Ragtime and The Producers. As a comic, he won the title "Funniest Gay Male in NY" and wound up working as a comedy writer on the Emmy Award winning "Rosie O'Donnell Show" where he was nominated for three Emmy Awards. Seth also worked with Rosie when she hosted the Tony Awards and wrote the opening numbers for the 1998 and 2000 Awards. He is now the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM radio as well as the host of his weekly talk show "Seth Speaks" and travels from coast to coast doing concerts with Broadway stars... just like the ones he does on Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise!

Seth co-wrote and co-starred in the Broadway musical Disaster!, which is currently being done regionally across the country! He hosts the cruise with his husband James Wesley whom he's teamed up with on projects for years! Seth has performed his award winning solo show "Deconstructing Broadway" all over the country including Boston, where he won the prestigious Irne Award, as well as London where he received 5 star reviews and L.A., where Barbra Streisand came! And yes, he does his famous deconstructions on the cruises.

In addition to his adventures on sea, Seth is getting ready to return to Town Hall for another round of up close and personal conversations with Patina Miller (February 3) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (April 13). Plus, the series where it all began, Seth's Broadway Chatterbox, just celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special return to Don't Tell Mama last week. You can watch the full event exclusively HERE at BroadwayWorld!

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge gets the scoop about Chatterbox, Town Hall, and why you should book a Big Fat Broadway Cruise!





