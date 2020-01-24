BWW TV: See Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood in Rehearsal for Steppenwolf's Debut of Tracy Letts' Play BUG

In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs... Tracy Letts's mind-bending cult classic-a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia and government conspiracy-roars back to Chicago for its Steppenwolf debut.

Check out footage of Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood in rehearsal below!

Performances are underway for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Bug, the skin-crawling, mind-bending cult classic by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. The cast of this highly anticipated Steppenwolf debut features ensemble members Randall Arney (Dr. Sweet), Carrie Coon (Agnes White) and Namir Smallwood (Peter Evans) along with Chicago favorites Jennifer Engstrom (R.C.) and Steve Key (Jerry Goss).

Bug is currently in previews, and opening night is scheduled for Monday, February 3 at 7:00pm and runs through March 8, 2020 in the Downstairs Theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets Click Here !





Related Articles