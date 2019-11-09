BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
BWW TV: Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas Tell All About the Magic of MOULIN ROUGE

It's a lot more than just a bad romance between Nini and Santiago!

Nov. 9, 2019  

The Moulin Rouge is open for business eight times a week at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and while Satine and Christian might be the characters that fans flock to see, it's Nini and Santiago who stop the show. Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas bring that steamy love story to life in the new musical, which is based on the beloved 2001 Baz Luhrmann film.

Before strutting into Moulin Rouge, Hurder previously starred on a??a??a??a??Broadway in Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie), Grease (Marty), Chicago (Roxie u/s), The Wedding Singer (Holly u/s), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). Rojas returns to Broadway after starring in Burn the Floor in 2009. Other credits include: Sister Act The Musical, Tonight's the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury), and Flashdance The Musical.

Below, watch as they sit down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about bringing down the house with "Backstage Romance," what they do to get ready before each show, how they first fell in love with the movie, and so much more!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



