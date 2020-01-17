BWW TV: Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More Give Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL

Next to Normal is back onstage at the Kennedy Center! Rehearsals are currently underway for the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize- winning musical, starring Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana and Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan.

"There's so many things about this show that moved me," says Jones. "Not just the story, but what left me paralyzed, sobbing in the audience afterwards was that this is Broadway now. It was a landmark production that changed everything. It allowed us to see inside of a person...inside of a real family."

They will be joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Original Broadway choreographer, Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), returns to Next to Normalto complete the creative team led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal).

Below, watch as the whole cast gives us a sneak peek of the show with performances of "I Miss the Mountains" and "You Don't Know/I Am the One" and chat all about what makes this musical special.





Related Articles