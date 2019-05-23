BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Outer Critics Circle Award winners have been announced and will be honored today, May 23, at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant. The big winner this year is Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Click here for a full list of winners and check back at 3pm to watch as they stroll the red carpet!





