BWW TV: Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham & More Save the Day with a Sneak Peek of Tom Kitt & John Logan's SUPERHERO

Second Stage Theater presents an upcoming World Premiere musical, Superhero. The show will begin previews January 31, 2019 at the Tony KiserT heater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on February 28, 2019.

Directed by Jason Moore, Superhero features a book by John Logan and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt. The full creative team includes musical staging by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Tal Yarden, and illusion design by Chris Fisher.

SUPERHERO features orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, music direction by Bryan Perri, music coordination by Michael Aarons, and casting by TELSEY + COMPANY.

SUPERHERO will feature Kate Baldwin (Charlotte), Bryce Pinkham (Jim) and newcomer Kyle McArthur (Simon), as well as Julia Abueva (Rachel), Jake Levy (Dwayne), Salena Qureshi (Vee), Thom Sesma (Vic) and Nathaniel Stampley (Dean Fulton).

Before we can save the world, we have to save each other. From the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of Next to Normal and the Tony Award-winning writer of Red comes a deeply human new musical about a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B, and the unexpected hero who just might save the day.

Check out a sneak peek of the cast in action and find out what the musical is all about below!

