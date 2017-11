BWW TV: Go Behind the Camera at Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS Photo Shoot with Jamie Brewer and More

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced the complete cast of the world-premiere production Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by eight-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century). Below, BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast at the show's official photo shoot!

Joining the previously announced Jamie Brewer ("American Horror Story") as "Amy," are Vanessa Aspillaga as "Kathy," Mark Blum as "Jacob," Diane Davis as "Sarah," Josh McDermitt as "Bobby" and Debra Monk as "Maggie."

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) and John Gromada (Sound and Original Compositions).

Amy and the Orphans will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on February 1, 2018, and open officially on March 1, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 22, 2018.

Roundabout welcomes Jamie Brewer as she takes on the title role of "Amy," a woman with Down syndrome who helps her family deal with their father's death. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.

