BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Matthew Rauch on Robert McNamara

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Matthew Rauch gives us a lesson on Robert McNamara.

Matthew Rauch has appeared on Broadway in Junk, The Merchant of Venice, and Prelude to a Kiss and Off-Broadway in A Particle of Dread and Book of Days at Signature Theatre, Kin at Playwrights Horizons, The Winter's Tale for Shakespeare in the Park, The Duchess of Malfi, Edward the Second, and The Revenger's Tragedy at Red Bull Theater, Still Life at MCC, and more. He performed the title roles in Richard the Third at the Shakespeare Theater and Macbeth at Hartford Stage, and has worked at Arena Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Williamstown, Long Wharf, and many others. Film and TV credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, The Tale, Daddy, Labor Day, Phil Spector, and No Reservations, as well as all four seasons of "Banshee", recurring roles on "Chicago PD," "Chambers," "Blue Bloods," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Shades of Blue," and "Treme", and roles on "Seven Seconds," "Bull," "The Good Wife," "SVU," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order," and many more. He is the recipient of the Callaway Award for The Duchess of Malfi, the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for Macbeth, and the Emery Battis Acting Award for Richard III.





