BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- David Garrison on Richard Nixon and George Wallace

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as David Garrison gives us a lesson on Richard Nixon and George Wallace.

David Garrison, best known as "Steve Rhoades" on television's "Married With Children," most recently appeared on Broadway with Chita Rivera in The Visit. His other Broadway credits include Wicked (Carbonell Award), A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine (Tony Award nomination), Titanic, Torch Song Trilogy, The Pirates of Penzance, Bells Are Ringing, A History of the American Film, and-for City Center's Encores!-Working, Strike Up the Band and Little Me. Off-Broadway, he co-starred in the 30th anniversary revival of I Do! I Do! (Drama Desk nomination), and as Hannibal Lecter in Silence! The Musical, and was featured in The Cradle Will Rock, Dead Poets Society, Middletown, New Jerusalem, Geniuses, The Torch-Bearers, It's Only a Play, and By The Way Meet Vera Stark. He received a Helen Hayes Award for his work in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along at Arena Stage, and has starred in Die Fledermaus at the Santa Fe Opera, Candide at the Glimmerglass Festival, Tom Stoppard's Travesties at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and the world premiere of Randy Newman's Faust at both the La Jolla and Goodman Theatres. His many television credits include guest performances on "30 Rock," "The Good Wife," "Madame Secretary," "Law and Order," "The West Wing," "The Practice," "NYPD Blue," "Without a Trace," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Judging Amy," "Murphy Brown," "Murder She Wrote," "Ed," "L.A. Law," Tom Clancy's "Op Center," and the PBS Great Performances presentations of On the Town with the London Symphony, and "Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall." He is a summa cum laude graduate of Boston University's School of Theatre Arts, and is a recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award.





