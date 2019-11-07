BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Barbara Garrick on Lady Bird Johnson

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Barbara Garrick gives us a lesson on Lady Bird Johnson.

Barbara Garrick has been seen on Broadway in: A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Stanley, A Small Family Business and Eastern Standard. Off-Broadway includes: Later Life with Keen Co., The City of Conversation at Lincoln Center Theater at the Mitzi Newhouse, Beauty on the Vine opposite Olivia Wilde at Epic Theatre Co., Eight Days Backwards at the Vineyard Theatre, The Winter's Tale at Classic Stage Company, Baby Anger at Playwrights Horizons, Elliot Loves (standby for Christine Baranski) at The Promenade Theatre directed by Mike Nichols, Eastern Standard at MTC, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at Roundabout Theatre Company. Regional Theatre includes the world premieres of Ridiculous Fraud by Beth Henley, Safe As Houses by Richard Greenberg, Eastern Standard by Richard Greenberg, and the workshop of My Good Name by Arthur Laurents. Other regional credits include Way of the World at the Shakespeare Theatre in DC, The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet. Film credits include: That Awkward Moment, You're Killing Me Susana with Gael Garcia Bernal, Loss of A Teardrop Diamond with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Evans, Jumper, Far From Heaven, Pollock, The Ice Storm, A Couch In New York by Chantal Akerman with Juliet Binoche, Miami Rhapsody with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kevin Pollak, The Firm, Sleepless In Seattle, Postcards From The Edge, Working Girl and Eight Men Out. On television she can be currently seen as "DeDe Halcyon" in Netflix "Tales of the City" (2019) and in the original "Tales of the City" (1993) also on Netflix. For Showtime she continued her role of "DeDe" in "More Tales of the City" and "Further Tales of the City," in which she was nominated for a Canadian Gemini nomination for the latter. Barbara also played "Allison Perkins" on "One Life To Live" on & off contract from 1984-2013. She has appeared on all three "Law & Order" shows, "Sex and the City," and in Todd Haynes' "Dottie Gets Spanked" on PBS. She is a proud member of The Actor's Center.





Related Articles