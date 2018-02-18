BWW TV Exclusive: Song Stories- Maury Yeston Reveals How He Made TITANIC Sail On!

How did some of your favorite songs come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the song in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway composers. Below, watch as Maury Yeston explains how he found the voice of Titanic in writing its opening and closing numbers.

Selections from Titanic will be performed at Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Classics in Concert- Tuesday, February 20 at Carnegie Hall. The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. Other selections performed will include music by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Jason Robert Brown, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, and Lucy Simon. Click here for tickets.

In addition to winning his second Tony Award for Best Score for Broadway's "Titanic" (which won five Tonys including Best Musical), Yeston won a Tony Award and two Drama Desk Awards for his music and lyrics to Broadway's "Nine" (based on Fellini's "8 ½"). That production won four additional Tonys, including Best Musical. The Broadway revival of Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. Yeston's contribution to the score for Broadway's "Grand Hotel" was nominated for a Tony and two Drama Desk Awards, and The Donmar Warehouse London production of this show won the Olivier Award. His score for "Phantom" has received national and international acclaim and is currently in production across America and Europe and Japan.

