BWW TV Exclusive: Song Stories- How Did She Write One of Broadway's Best Duets? Lucy Simon Tells the Tale of 'Lily's Eyes'

How did some of your favorite songs come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the song in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway composers. Below, watch as Lucy Simon explains how she came to write one of the hauntingly powerful duet from The Secret Garden, "Lily's Eyes."

Selections from The Secret Garden will be performed at Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Classics in Concert- Tuesday, February 20 at Carnegie Hall. The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. Other selections performed will include music by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, and Maury Yeston. Click here for tickets.

Simon is a Grammy Award-winning, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter and composer for the American musical theatre. Born into a musical family, Ms. Simon began her professional career at age 16 with her sister Carly as part of The Simon Sisters. This was followed by a career as a songwriter and recording artist. While she was raising her children, she co-wrote and produced the children's albums, "In Harmony" and "In Harmony 2," both of which won Grammy Awards. She found her true calling writing for the musical theater. Ms. Simon made her Broadway debut in 1991 as the composer of The Secret Garden for which she received Tony and Drama Desk nominations, The Drama-Logue Award, and a Grammy nomination for the recording of the score. The Secret Garden was produced in Australia in 1995 and for the Millennium, in the UK by The Royal Shakespeare Company. It broke box office records in its run at Stratford before transferring to the West End. Ms. Simon wrote and produced the songs and soundtrack for the multi-award winning HBO movie, "The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader Murdering Mom."? Ms. Simon returns to home ground as she develops her next musical based on an iconic and beloved American story.

Related Articles