BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!

It's always special night when we open the microphone up to the multitude of amazing voices out there. Many of which you may not of heard of yet. Operative word here is YET! Check out some highlights from our recent monthly All Open Mic party. You may wanna write down some if these names you'll be hearing from them again. And let's be honest, who doesn't love saying, "I saw them back when!"

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles