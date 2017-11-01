BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Hosts a New Works Palooza!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

It was a "New Works Palooza" recently at Broadway Sessions as we welcomed some of NYC's most celebrated writers and composers to share their latest and greatest with us! Well the latest and greatest music deserves some of the greatest voices and we got just that! Writers Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, Heathers), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Monster Songs), Nat Zagree, Carner and Gregor, Drew Gasparini, Thomson and Desmon, Nate Bertone and Melissa Modifier, Alexander Sage Oyen and Joe Iconis all presented amazing new music interpreted by vocalists Luca Padovan ( School of Rock), Allie Trimm (13), Emily Schultheis (Wicked), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Kate Loprest (Wicked), Janinie DiVIta (If/Then), Marissa Rosen (DIVA) and more. Enjoy these hot new tunes, cause you never know what's gonna be the next big song on Broadway or in your audition book!

Join us at Broadway Sessions this week as we welcome cast members from Anastasia.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

