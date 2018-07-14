BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
BWW TV: CHICAGO Paints the Town at Broadway in Bryant Park

Jul. 14, 2018  

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week kicked off with a special performance from the cast of Chicago, including stars Jessica Ernest and Terra C. MacLeod, plus Donna Marie Asbury, David Bushman, Barrett Martin, Katie Mitchell, Drew Nellessen, Beth Johnson Nicely, Brian O'Brien, Jermaine Rembert and Michael Scirrotto. Watch below as they perform "All That Jazz," "Roxie," "My Own Best Friend" and "Hot Honey Rag."

