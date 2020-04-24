BWW TV: Andrew Lloyd Webber Unveils Highlights From 'Cadenza Challenge'

Today, Andrew Lloyd Webber unveiled highlights from the already thousands of submissions from his "Cadenza Challenge" where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of "Think of Me," the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera. The international "Cadenza Challenge" continues and submissions are being accepted on Lloyd Webber's social channels.

View highlights from the challenge below!

A panel of judges which will include eight-time BAFTA Award winning television host Graham Norton and Sierra Boggess, one of the most acclaimed and beloved actors to play the role of Christine Daae in both New York and London, will select the winner who will get to perform their version of "Think of Me" (complete with cadenza) on stage at the very first return performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway or in London's West End.

Last Friday, as part of his ongoing "Composer in Isolation" series, Webber took to his social media and invited fans to submit their own rendition of "Think of Me" with their own cadenza, which is an operatic showcase near the end of the song. Fans from all over the world have been submitting their videos, as the challenge heats up.





