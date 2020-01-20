BWW Readers Name The Jukebox Musicals Their Picks For The Next Jukebox Musical!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, reliable sources have reported to BroadwayWorld that the Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time will begin Broadway previews at the Marquis Theatre on June 26th, 2020, with an official opening night set for July 30th. To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the jukebox musicals that they'd like to see take the stage. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from classic artists like Celine Dion and Elton John to more recent favorites like Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco. Break out your headphones and check out all of the picks below!

TAYLOR SWIFT

@its_kenny17 on Instagram - "When the Taylor Swift jukebox musical is made, it will own my entire life"

@k.atieshell on Instagram - "taylor swiftttt"

ELTON JOHN

I say it's time for an Elton John bio-musical! Gotta call it Captain Fantastic! - Alyssa Collier (@behndblueyz) January 16, 2020

@journeyto_broadway on Instagram - "ELTON JOHN"

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Frankly it astounds me that there hasn't been an attempt at a Panic! At the Disco jukebox musical yet, a lot of their songs would make for good musical numbers. - Allison Rambler (@allison_rambler) January 16, 2020

@sayerkeeley on Instagram - "Panic! At the Disco Musical!"

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance would make for a very cool show I think - Kyle Moshier (@KyleMoshier) January 16, 2020

@imchrisbullegoyri on Instagram - "My Chemical Romance"

LADY GAGA

@kfea on Instagram - "gaga obviously"

CELINE DION

@raomzk on Instagram - "Let's Talk About Love by Celine Dion"

SELENA

A Selena jukebox musical would be a great add on to the variety along with the other musicals on Broadway. pic.twitter.com/sa4XGFBYBo - @guero_bentura0119 (@dantecs19gmail1) January 16, 2020

@marcivlatina98 on Instagram - "Selena and I mean the Selena Quintanilla Pérez the Queen of Tejano music"





