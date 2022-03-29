BWW Quiz: Celebrate 10 Years Of NEWSIES! Which Character Are You?

It's been 10 years since a group of newsies first Seized the Day at the Nederlander Theatre so BroadwayWorld wants to help our readers find out "Which Newsies Character Are You?!"

NEWSIES features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, NEWSIES was directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.