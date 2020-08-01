BWW Prompts: Who Should Star in the Once on This Island Adaptation?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Our readers dream cast the upcoming adaptation coming to Disney+!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Celia Gooding or an unknown as ti moune

Jordan Fisher as Daniel

Alex Newell or Amber Riley as Asaka

Merle Dandridge as papa Ge

Beyoncé as Erzulie

Corbin Bleu as Agwe

Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie

Wayne Brady as ton ton Julian

Zendaya as Andrea" @mypetersburg98

"Celia Rose Gooding FOR TI MOUNE THIS IS ALL I WANT" @bwaykiana

"Anika Noni Rose, Jennifer Holliday and bring Hailey Kilgore back to reprise her roll as Ti Moune" @KimberlyRobson7

"No dream cast the revival og cast is perfect as is" @doorpheuss

"Celia Rose Gooding and lachanze as ti moune and mama euralie" @taylorsnavi

Instagram

"Oh gods, oh gods, can we have Hailey Kilgore and Alex Newell reprise their roles?!" @sabrina.cagampan

"If we don't get to experience Hailey Kilgore as Ti Moune in HD quality, then what's even the point?" @madelynsykes

"The og cast! They were amazing and can't be replaced" @antovergaravi

"Im looking forward to a mix of some returning cast members but also some new stars who will dominate their roles" @ameels.mae

"Imagine if we could have Renée Elise Goldsberry as Erzulie" @violetviolette7

Facebook

"Alex Newell as Asaka again for sure. He was EVERYTHING on Broadway." DeAdra Walker

"The 2017 revival cast plus at least a cameo from LaChanze!!!" Tori Sostre

"Lea Salonga for ERZULIE... From Disney Princess to Disney Goddess" Joaquin Valdes

"I know first hand that hiring the Broadway company isn't always what Hollywood is seeking, and I get it. But anyone who can perform a show 8 times a week (sometimes 9, 16-19 times in a row during holidays/award season) is a ninja unicorn and they can do anything. This revival cast is why we tell the story and I sincerely hope they are sincerely considered." Josh Lamon

"Thou shalt not forget Hailey and Alex" Penny Knock

Related Articles