BWW Prompts: Who Is Your Favorite Tonys Awards Host and Why?

BroadwayWorld readers decide who was the Tonys host with the most!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Neil Patrick Harris, because whenever he's the host, the show is very Broadway-insider-centric. The jokes are specific to theatre instead of referencing national pop culture." @MichaelDale

"1983. Richard Burton, Lena Horne, Jack Lemmon. How do you top that? Plus, in theory, I prefer having a male/female sharing the duties with a little more diversity thrown in." @BrowningStephen

"Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, both incredibly talented individuals who not only held the attention of the audience all evening, they co-wrote all the songs they performed. "Here's To the Losers" was even nominated for an Emmy Award!" @Timpanist

"James Corden!! I loved his opening in 2016 with the cast of Hamilton!" @TheresaKent14

"Nathan Lane. Because NATHAN LANE!" @southsideoldie

Instagram

"Whoopi Goldberg hands down. DID YALL SEE HER COME IN AS BLACK MARY POPPINS??!! IT WAS AMAZING!" thepiechampion

"Rosie O'Donnell in 2000, a musical performance with her, Megan Mullally and Jane Krakowski is perfection!" mollygh.xoxo

"Hugh Jackman in 2014!! He brought so much energy and light into the room. His performance was also spot on!" _loulouadora_

"James Corden definitely! He is engaging and funny and you can tell he loved hosting." s0phie.davies

"Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban! Their chemistry is amazing and their voices are spectacular!!" leviladdon

Facebook

"Neil Patrick Harris -that opening number in 2013! Wow! Bigger!!!" Kimberly Cheeseman

"Angela Lansbury.....classy....and a theater legend herself.....and there's that reunion duet with Bea Arthur!" Steve Correia

"Probably Rosie just for nostalgia purposes." Jason Stafford

"Hugh Jackman. That jumping opening number was incredible." Pamela Robalino

"Neil Patrick Harris or Whoopi Goldberg." Melissa Fisher

