BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Nature-Themed Showtune?

Twitter

"If you close your eyes that hydrant is a beach That siren is a breeze The fire escape's a leaf on a palm tree." Finale, In the Heights @rspencergabriel

"Like a stream that meets a boulder halfway through the wood Like a seed dropped by a sky bird in a distant wood." For Good, Wicked @marylievergara

Edelweiss from Sound of Music! @ItalianChrist

Instagram

"All the sounds of the earth are like music ?" Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', Oklahoma! @katiejoyofosho

"Flowers, I remember fields of flowers, soft beneath my heels..." Flowers, Hadestown @jasmine.sunkyung

"Rivers belong where they can ramble, eagles belong where they can fly." Corner of the Sky, Pippin @maddie.eng

"An open field that's framed with trees." For Forever, Dear Evan Hansen @gracelynn.fritts

Facebook

"It Might As Well Be Spring from State Fair" Nate G.

"As a child, I loved They Call the Wind Mariah. Still a favorite." Cindy M.

"I Remember from Evening Primrose. The singer is thinking about nature as this distant memory - kind of how it might be for all of us if we don't protect Earth." Kristina B.