BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Jeremy Jordan Performance?

Today we asked our readers for their favorite Jeremy Jordan performance leading up to his virtual concert this weekend!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Buy tickets to Jeremy's upcoming concert on Sunday HERE!

Twitter

"All coming back to me now.... When he sings it makes me melt like a popsicle on the fourth of July. Celine Dion's music is glorious and theatrical and I would love a Celine Dion musical starring Jeremy Jordan and this song!" @UltimateNay

"Jeremy is amazing in everything, but Newsies will always be my favorite because that show introduced me to broadway. I must have watched it on Netflix everyday for 2 weeks " @aleisha_lillian

"Obviously, Santa Fe- newsies <3" @wxrldsyaersterx

"Jeremy as Jack in Newsies singing Santa Fé all day long" @raise4freedom

"Definitely Clyde in Bonnie&Clyde I love all his roles but Bonnie&Clyde is my definite favorite" @sierra_posey

Instagram

"He is amazing in everything, but his rendition of She Used To Be Mine at Miscast ....." @lavazquez810

"THAT ONE VIDEO EVERYONE REWATCHES OF HIM SINGING IT'S ALL COMING BACK TO ME" @_anjalimoorthy_

"I can't choose just one so Jack Kelly from Newsies, J.M. Barrie from Finding Neverland, and Clyde Barrow from Bonnie and Clyde" @kathleencoletta

"The Last Five Years" @veronica.b.long

"Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie and Clyde. He is the perfect Clyde honestly, the role was made for him" @heartbreak_and_musicals

Facebook

"Jeremy Jordan at Elsie fest anyone??" Tara C.

"The one where he sings." Amber L.

"When he sang "Without a Believer", a cut song from Waitress." Alexandria C.

"I think the first time I heard him would be Broadway Here I come from SMASH, and I've been hooked ever since" Lex B.

"His Celine Dion performance of its all coming back to me now at 54 below! He absolutely slayed that song! If there is ever a Celine Dion jukebox musical he needs to be in it." Elyse K.

