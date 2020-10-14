BWW Prompts: Share A Memory From A Regional Theater

Today we asked our readers to share their fond memories of regional theater productions!

Twitter

"Seeing Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins at the North Carolina Theatre! Practically perfect!!" @LaurenOlarte

"Seeing Dear Evan Hansen at the Citizens Bank Opera House in 2019! It was my first Broadway show!" @dube_lexi

"Seeing Conner Pierson in BoM in Chicago" @ginny_weatherby

"The Lion in Winter at Freefall theatre in St Petersburg, Fl!" @rspencergabriel

Instagram

"Giving some love to my favorite spots: Two River Theater, Weston Playhouse, Barrington Stage." @MrJoeIconis

"When I saw Newsies at my local theatre, I bumped into the actor playing Jack Kelly and almost stepped on his foot, but didn't know it was him until I saw the show. I said "I almost made him Crutchie". I will never forget that day and whenever I see photos of him on tour, I think of the fact that I almost crushed this man's foot." @sarah_bomdiggity_chandler

"I saw Dear Evan Hansen in Cleveland and it was a matinee so I saw Stephen Christopher Anthony & Ciara Alyse Harris. It was my first time seeing a live musical & I was starstruck. A nice lady told me to go to the stage door after & I did! I got to meet the cast & got pictures with Ciara & Stephen. They were the nicest people & made my first musical one of the best days of my life." @kelsey_stewart101

"I have so many different memories from Playhouse Square !!! like when i saw newsies and got to meet Ben Cook, Joshua Burrage, Dan DeLuca, and Sky Flaherty! I also got to see Wicked there before!! I can't wait for theater to come back!!" @addie__mccarthy29

"The Flat Rock Playhouse taught me so so much about performing but also just being a good person. Plus the amazing people I got to perform with...it's a whole other level of professionalism." @kya.bielecki

Facebook

"I adore the Arden in Philadelphia. They did a production of Cyrano a few years ago, with Eric Hissom in the titular role. I went and saw it three times. I've seen productions of this play all over the US (and one in the UK), on Broadway and off, and the Arden's remains one of my all time favorite productions of any play ever." Kelly Phillips

"When I saw Ever After at the Alliance Theater In Atlanta. Sierra [Boggess] was in it and I met her afterwards. She was really nice to me and tried to talk to her but I didn't know what to say to her because I was really excited to meet her!" Sara Powell

"I'll never forget seeing Boston Marriage at the Geffen with Alicia Silverstone and Mary Steenburgen!" Jason Stafford

"I have done multiple productions at Beck Center for the Arts and they've all been amazing, but I'll never forget Seussical in May of 2019 and playing Horton the Elephant. After issues in school and life in general, the community was so welcoming and I made so many friends very quickly. The cast was ages 6-19 and everyone got along so well right off the bat. I remember hanging out at rehearsals, going to lunches and dinner after, a Nerf gun war with the boys after the Thursday matinee, and so much more... It's a community I'll be proud to be a part of for a long time." Noah Horner

"I saw a production of The Night Alive at the Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD. I went on their "pay what you can" night where the tickets cost whatever you could afford but you couldn't choose your seat. I ended up in front row, house left and it was and still is the best seat I've ever had at any production." Alex Spencer

