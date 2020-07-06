BWW Prompts: HAMILTON Taught Me...

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Twitter

"To step up and start writing about what matters to me the most. Also, Hamilton taught me to take risks and to accept the consequences." @Blacksh33757482

"That a duel is NOT the best way to solve a problem." @Ham4Life3

"Hamilton taught me that I can't rap." @Alexis57771035

"That if you if have a crazy, inconceivable idea that you love and believe in, run with it and don't stop until you hit the moon." @motothe

"...the possibilities of inventive, flawless, seamless and visually stunning staging." @GeoffShort

Instagram

"How much I love Daveed Diggs." milaniipagan

"To live as if history had its eye on me." jeanlouisebarnes

"...that no matter how far down I fall, with enough work I can pull myself back up." nkb999

"Hamilton taught me your once closest allies can become your most bitter enemy without even knowing." r_o_o_2019_

"How to forgive even the most significant grievances." @juliaewalters

Facebook

"Being idealistic, striving for perfection almost certainly leads to you facing your imperfections head-on! Always measure if the fight is worth the outcome." Denise Halladay Koch

"Pay attention through whose eyes you are looking at history. History is told differently through the winners, the losers, and the bystanders." Corina Ashley

"The people we put on pedestals are just as screwed up as everyone else. And that you can do a great deal of good and a great deal of damage in one lifetime." Teresa Rodriguez

"That cream-coloured stretch pants are suitable for all occasions." Kristina Baron-Woods

"What a stunning amount of talent exists in just one Broadway show!" Mollie Murray

